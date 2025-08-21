Rebel Rising: Steven Cairns Confident Weekend Clash Can Open Title Door

Steven Cairns steps up in rounds and class this weekend, confident ‘big title fights’ await at the top of the staircase.

The Cork prospect takes on southpaw Kirk Stevens over eight rounds on Queensberry’s DAZN Chesire card.

Considering Stevens has held the Midlands Area title, it represents a test for the Dave Coldwell trained talent, while it’s the first time the Rebel County man has been scheduled to go beyond six.

Both of which excite him, not only because it’s a chance to show his potential to a wider audience but because a win should put him in the title frame.

“Yeah I can’t wait to get in there and show what I’ve been working on the past few months and do a job,” Cairns told EchoLive.

“I took two weeks off after my last fight, when I stopped Francisco Javier Lucero in the third round at the National Stadium in Dublin, however, I’ve been in the gym ever since improving daily and getting some great work in camp. I know he’s a game opponent who’s coming to win and has previously won the Central Area title in the UK, so it’s a good fight for me to show people how good I am,” added the ‘Irish Takeover’

“My training camp has gone perfectly. I’ve been sparring Mark Chamberlain, who is headlining the show that I am fighting on.

“All the work I’ve been doing with Dave has been great, as I have been working on new things everyday and perfecting techniques and also my fitness has gone through the roof. This is a great fight for me to be honest as I get to fight eight rounds before all going well, I head into some big title fights later this year,” Cairns added.