‘I’ll Fight Anybody’ – Eoghan Lavin Targets World Youth Title

Eoghan Lavin doesn’t like cotton wool and isn’t interested in safe matchmaking or padded records.

The Mayo prospect says he’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime, as long as it keeps him active and climbing the ladder. As a result, he is happy to return to the ring this weekend with a test of note.

The Anthony Crolla-trained boxer faces seasoned campaigner Dzmitry Atrokhau on Queensberry’s DAZN broadcast Chesire card this weekend and has made it clear that he doesn’t care where or against who he fights moving forward, as long as he is busy and progressing.

“I just want activity. I’ll fight anyone. I don’t care. I just want to fight back-to-back fights and climb the ladder really quick,” Lavin told Irish-Boxing.com.

“This time next year – even a bit earlier – I want to be youth world champion. I want to get ranked and move up through the rounds. This is a good six-round step up and the next one will be bigger again, hopefully a nice juicy 50/50 fight.”

The Manchester-based Mayo man has seen his momentum hampered by a series of postponements in recent months. A planned Dublin date in August fell through, forcing him onto this Manchester card instead. The big punching prospect hopes this weekend marks the first four fights before next spring.

“I’ve got to have at least four fights in by April next year. It’s going to be busy and I’m happy just to keep active. I have gloves and can travel – that’s where I am right now,” he said.

Lavin faces Atrokhauon on Saturday, a fighter who can blow hot and cold but has tested many prospects before. “If he wants to win, he’s dangerous,” Lavin admitted. “He’s very different from fight to fight, but I asked for a proper step-up. I don’t want puddings. I want someone who’ll come and have a go for six rounds.”

Having blown away his last opponent inside two minutes, Lavin says he is equally happy to bank rounds as he is to score a stoppage.

“I’m hungry to knock lads out, but if it benefits me more to get rounds in, then I’ll box accordingly. Whatever comes, comes.”