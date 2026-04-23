Moorehouse and Clancy One Win Away from World Cup Medal

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Daina Moorehouse and Dean Clancy, have won through to the medal stages of World Boxing Cup, Brazil.

Wicklow’s Daina Moorehouse is through to the 51kg quarter finals. The Paris Olympian was the 4-1 split winner over Poland’s Natalia Kuczewska on Thursday, winning by a scoreline of 29:28; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30 28:29. She boxes for a medal on Friday, against Alua Balikibekova of Kazakhstan

“I felt like it took me a while to get in to the fight, but I was up on the scorecards,”she said after the win. “The referee told us to box two or three times, but, it was all about patience today. Back in tomorrow, and each day I’ll just get better, and better!”

Clancy has also won through to the last eight. The Sligo native contested his 65kg Last 16 contest against Hugo Barron of Mexico, and came away with a split decision win. Judges scored the bout 28:28, 26:30, 27:29, 29:27, 28:27, reflecting a point deduction for the Team Ireland boxer

“The first round, it took me a few minutes to get in to the groove with things, to find my range with him. I knew I was 3-2 down and I didn’t panic. I came back in the second round and got it convincingly, and the third.”

Of his second round point deduction, he Paris Olympian siad: “‘When I slipped and I caught him with a hook, I thought it was a count, myself. I got a point deducted and I was like….ahhh…With my experience, I knew it wasn’t the end of the world. I came out in the third round with a little bit of flare. I just wanted to spark him at the end of the last round – I let the hands go and landed some big shots”.

Jenny Lehane bows-out, despite a valiant performance in her World Boxing Cup Brazil quarter final. She contested her against fellow Paris Olympian, Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic and the 5-0 win went to her opponent. Judges scored the bout 28:29; 28:29; 27:30; 28:29; 27:30

It was also not to be for Patsy Joyce . The Westmeath man contested his 55kg Last 16 contest against Tajikistan’s Meroj Sufijonov and the 5-0 decision went to his opponent. Judges scored the bout 29: 25; 29:25; 29:25; 29:26; 29:25, reflecting two point deductions for the Team Ireland boxer.

The 10 strong Ireland team includes 6 Olympians in Daina Moorehouse, Jenny Lehane, Michaela Walsh, Jude Gallagher, Dean Clancy and Jack Marley, alongside 2025 World bronze medalist Patsy Joyce, multiple European U23 medalist Louis Rooney. Team members are from clubs in Belfast (3), Dublin (2), Leitrim (1), Louth (1), Tyrone (1) Westmeath (1) and Wicklow (1).