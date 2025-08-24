Irish International Joins Pro Ranks

Eugene McKeever is the latest amateur of note to ditch the vest.

The Holy Family Drogheda graduate has signed pro terms and will officially begin the pro side of his boxing career very shortly.

McKeever has been an elite-level amateur operator within the High Performance set up for some time now.

An eight-time Irish Champion across the grades, he would have been fancied to be within the LA 2028 reckoning.

However, the boxer who represented his country on the International stage has elected to explore pro options.

Announcing the move, online manager Anthony Fitzpatrick said: “The 8 times Irish Champion and Team Ireland representative has decided to turn professional and I’m delighted he has made the decision to sign with me. I’m looking forward to helping guide his career to major titles both in Ireland and around the world.

Fight news coming soon,”

McKeever enjoyed a rivalry with Wexford’s Dean Walsh in the amateurs, and fans have been suggesting that this rivalry could be revisited in the pros.