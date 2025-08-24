Next Donovan Off the Line – Andy Lee Heralds Kim Donovan’s Potential

The latest Donovan to join the paid ranks has ‘all the way’ potential, according to Andy Lee.

Jim Donovan, a first cousin to soon-to-be world title challenger Paddy Donovan and recent BUI Celtic title challenger Edward Donovan, officially confirmed his move to the pros earlier this summer and will make his professional debut outdoors on September 13 at Winsor Park.

In the Munster man’s corner, come debut time, will be former middleweight world champion Lee.

The respected Limerick coach will coach and co-manage the former underage amateur standout.

The Kronk schooled trainer’s first exposure to the southpaw was as a teen who followed his family member ‘The Real Deal’ into training camps. Having seen him in close quarters and having watched him grow over the years, Lee is now confident the 21-year-old has the tools to emulate his cousin and reach world level.

“I first met Jim when I started with Paddy,” Lee remembered. “The two of them were inseparable. They’re first cousins and very close. They’ve trained together a lot. When Paddy would be training for a fight, Jim would be with him, and I’d train them both together. Jim is a very talented fighter; strong puncher who can make an impact. He’s going to campaign as a middleweight. He’s a very good puncher and a sharp southpaw. We’ll wait and see, but he has a lot of potential, and he could possibly go all the way.”

“First and foremost,” co manager Keith Sullivan added, “Jim is an absolute gentleman. Combining that with his tremendous boxing skills, his charming personality and boyish good looks, he has all the factors to be a star. Most importantly, he can bang in the ring, has great hand-speed, solid fundamentals and is teachable. I am very excited for him to make his pro debut.”