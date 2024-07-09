Jim Donovan on the verge of joining his cousins in the pro ranks

Another former underage standout and Donovan is set to officially join the paid ranks very soon.

Jim Donovan informed Irish-boxing.com last year that he had decided to ditch the vest and turn pro.

The 20-year-old starlet has been training like a professional since but there has been no concrete news as to when he may debut or under which banner he will compete.

However, it’s understood the Limerick stylist is very close to revealing details on both.

He has hinted at that being the case and the absence of his name of the list of National Under-22 Championship entrants has added fuel to rumours a debut date is imminent.

Like his boxing family members, Paddy and Edward Donovan’s cousin, was a standout underage amateur, winning European Youth and Schoolboy medals as well as an abundance of Irish titles.

He was expected to feature at the adult Elite level over the coming years, but, again like his cousins, the southpaw will go pro before really exploring a senior amateur career.

Donovan, who has shadowed ‘Real Deal’ Paddy Donovan in his camp for his eye-catching win over Danny Ball, has made no secret desire to turn over in recent years. The teen has always been drawn to the spotlight as well as the glitz and glam around the paid ranks but his Uncle Martin ‘Gugu’ Donovan, the Andy Lee trained Paddy Donovan and ‘The Dominator’ Edward Donovan were all keen for him to remain amateur for the time being.

It appears he has talked them around, as speaking to Irish-boxing.com last here he revealed he was he has turned pro.

“I feel like I’ve done enough in the amateurs World medalist, European Champion, European medal winner, 10 times National Champion. I think it’s time for me to step into these bright lights,” he said.

Pushed on who he may sign with Donovan smiled ‘I’ve no information on that.’

Donovan has shadowed Paddy Donovan since the Matchroom fighter turned pro, meaning he has been in around former middleweight champion of the world Andy Lee, which in turn suggests he may work with the respected figure in the pro game!