Violent Stevie McKenna scores Sky Sports stoppage

Big bad Stevie McKenna was at his destructive best again on Saturday evening.

The welterweight prospect delivered on his KO promise and humbled the ‘Humble One’ on his Sky Sports debut.

McKenna, who aptly came into the ring to Johnny Cash ominously singing ‘sooner or later I’m going to cut you down,’ became the first man to stop Argentine Facundo Alberto Rojas, opening Boxxer’s Bournemouth show in style in the process.

Rojas looked game and willing to fight during his short stint in the ring but ultimately buckled under the pressure and power of the Hennessy Sports fighter.

The extremely aggressive and ever entertaining older brother of WBC world youth title winner Aaron McKenna dropped his foe early in the second. From that point on it was more bombs in bundles that punches in bunches and he got the job down before the bell sounded to end the round.

To his credit the shot that ultimately ended the fight was a beautifully timed and well places body shot, as McKenna showed he is more than just bute force.

Entertaining knockout win for @stevie_mckenna to kick off the @boxxer show in Bournemouth.



The Irish welterweight called out @FlorianMarku92 straight after his win 👀 pic.twitter.com/CLo5z7XfeP — Boxing Social (@boxing_social) July 30, 2022

It was more patient than usual for the first minute against the Argentine and took some shots clean, by minute two it was normal service resumed to some extent. McKenna looked to go to war and swung in hooks to head and body but found the South American stubborn and up for a fight.

Rojas held his ground and countered with combos, meaning the Monaghan man took a shot or two but he seemed happy to do so once it allowed him to apply pressure and get his own punches off.

The Smithborough native hurt his opponent with a straight right early in the second and dropped his opponent soon after. ‘The Hitman’ focused in on the target and let bombs go. The 25-year-old was throwing punches from all angles and showed volume and power in equal measure.

The fighter with a ‘bank rounds’ allergy was determined to secure the stoppage and eventually did so before the stanza was complete. Among the crude and aggressive approach he timed a beautiful left hook to the body, dropping the fighter who had gone the distance in all of his 12 fights.

To his credit, Rojas just about beat the count but the referee saved him from receiving more punishment from the most aggressive fighter in Irish boxing and waved the fight off.

The win sees McKenna improve to 12-0 with 11 knockouts on his slate Rojas slips to 6-6-1