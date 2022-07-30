Capital Comeback – Pro Boxing Returns to Dublin

Dublin will see a pro boxing card for the first time since March of 2019 later this year.

Irish-boxing.com understands the National Stadium will play host to a ‘Rising Out of the Ashes’ fight night on November 19.

The show has yet to be officially confirmed but Irish-boxing.com has been informed it’s locked in for early winter and plans for a 12-fight card are well underway.

Tony Davitt Promotions and Elite Sports Promotions will run the show, suggesting the likes of Danny Keating , Liam Walsh and John Joyce may appear.

Rumour also suggests the show organisers are open to working with all Irish fighters and would like to put at least two domestic title fights on the bill.

The card will be the first time pro boxing will play out in Ireland, outside of Belfast, since a show in Cork in July of 2019 and the first time Dublin will have seen pro boxing since the Clash of the Titans card in February of that same year.

There is also talk of a November show in Waterford to be topped by an Irish title fight between BUI Celtic middleweight champion Graham McCormack and local favourite Craig McCarty.

There have been numerous reports of capital comebacks over the years with shows aplenty being scheduled and canceled. Boxing Ireland announced a show for November 20 and the National Basketball Arena last year before pandemic problems put paid to Celtic Clash 13. DDP Sports also had hopes of a May card this year but again it never came to fruition.

Dublin’s last card, which was broadcast on TG4 saw eagerly anticipated derbies matchups between Eric Donovan and Stephen McAfee, Francy Luzoho and Martin Quinn, Aiden Metcalfe and Alan Phelan as well as Graham McCormack versus then Irish based South African Jade Karam.