How to Watch Paul Ryan Fight Tonight

Paul Ryan [4(2)-0] will make it three fights in six months when he trades leather tonight.

The Dublin light middleweight prospect trades leather against Alexander Zeledon [6(0)-32(8)-3].

The 23-year-old fights at the Civic Hall in Grays Essex where he will look to improve to it 5-0.

The fight will be broadcast online via FightZone tonight. Coverage begins at 7:00pm but it remains unsure what time the Pete Taylor trained fighter will be in the ring.

The all-of-a-sudden-busy prospect went into his last fight on the back of two first-round knockouts. Ryan blasted out Spaniard Damian Esquisabel, a fighter with positive Irish previous, inside a minute at the Ulster Hall last November and followed that up by walking through CJ Wood as recently as February.

It looked like the impressive streak would continue when he dropped Gabor Gorbics, a man who took Hassan N’Dam, Aaron McKenna and Spike O’Sullivan the distance, in the first round of their six rounder.

However, the teak tough Hungarian survived the early pressure, saw the final bell, and denied Ryan, a European underage medal winner, a massive statement win.

Speaking ahead of this fight he said: “I’ve not watched too much on him, to be honest, I leave that to Pete but in the bits I’ve seen he looks wild and lunges in with big hooks. Hopefully, he keeps it that way and comes aggressive, that’ll suit me to the ground. He’s been stopped just eight times in near enough 40 fights, so he’s solid. I never go out looking for a stoppage if it comes I’ll take it but people need to realise my boxing ability is better than my punching ability. He can pick his poison really.”