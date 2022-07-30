Yay Jude – Gallagher secures Team NI’s First Commonwealth Games win

Jude Gallagher registered Team NI’s first win of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday evening.

The World and European youth medal winner defeated Swaziland’s Zweli Dlamini at the National Exhibition Centre to progress past the round of 32.

The Two Castle’s man had his hand raised after the judges granted him a 5-0 unanimous points win.

A stoppage looked on the cards early in the first round when the 20-year-old landed a number of big shots but he had his chin checked by a hail mary from his opponent and had to take a more cautious approach for the remainder of the round.

That shot gave the African hope and he was competitive to a degree in the second but ultimately the Tyrone man was the better fighter and deservedly progressed into the last 16 of the prestigious contest.

Gallagher now faces England’s 57kg, Niall Farrell, in the next round.

The win came just over a day after JP Hale exited the tournament at the same stage. Carly McNaul and Jake Tucker will look to follow suit tomorrow as they face Australia and Guernsey’s representatives respectively.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee