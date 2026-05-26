Tyson Fury Drops Dublin News – Heavyweight to fight on Pierce O’Leary Card

Tyson Fury has appeared to suggest he’ll fight in Dublin on August 1.

The former heavyweight champion of the world dropped a massive hint with regard to his next move, claiming he was Dublin-bound later in the summer.

Fury Tuesday posted on social media: “Let’s go, August 1, Dublin, Ireland.”

The British big man’s promoter, Frank Warren, will run a show at the 3Arena on the August bank holiday weekend, meaning Fury will provide support to local hero Pierce O’Leary who headlines against Mark Chamberlain.

The heavyweight has fought in Ireland and, indeed, Dublin before. The last ever Irish heavyweight champion fought Tomáš Mrázek on the Bernard Dunne versus Poonsawat undercard.

If the 37-year-old, who ended a long layoff with a win over Arslanbek Makhmudov, does fight on the bill it would be his last bout before finally fighting Anthony Joshua.

Swedish football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has also mentioned Dublin and August 1, and has done so in relation to a Fury ‘fight’. However, Frank Warren has confirmed a noteworthy heavyweight will be announced as the Bolton natives next opponent in the coming weeks.

Jono Carroll has been offered a fight with British Champion Royston Barney Smith on the undercard, while moves are being made to secure Steven Cairns a big fight.

Emmett Brennan and Cathal Crowley are rumoured to be contesting a Dublin – Cork bout on the bill and Queensberry’s Irish contingent should all secure slots.