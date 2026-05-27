Owen Corrigan Ready to Muzzle ‘Mad Dog’ in Australian Title Tilt

Owen Corrigan is confident he can tame ‘Mad Dog’ and become the Australian champion on Friday night.

The Wicklow native hopes to continue his upward trajectory Down Under when he fights Micah Rivetti for the national title.

The pair have shared rounds before, with the Perth-based Irish fighter beating the battle-hardened local by split decision to claim WA light heavyweight State honours.

Despite the title win, Corrigan admits he walked away from the performance unsatisfied and plans a much-improved display on the latest instalment of the Thunderdome series.

“In terms of performance, I don’t think it was my greatest,” Corrigan admitted.

“I’ve watched the fight back repeatedly since and although I believe I won every round, I don’t think I stamped my presence on the fight the way I should have.

“[Rivetti is] nicknamed ‘Mad Dog’ for a reason, he’s fought everyone on short notice but now he’s had two full training camps to prepare for me.

“I’m expecting the best Micah Rivetti to turn up and I’m expecting a hard fight.”

The Irish fighter understands the importance of leaving no doubt the second time around, and hopes to win in a more decisive fashion.

“It would mean a lot to get the stoppage,” he said.

“Of course I want to win the title, but I need people to know who Owen Corrigan is, this could be the coming out party that I need.” he added before sharing what victory would mean.

“I came to Australia with not really a whole lot behind me and to now say I’m the state champion and fighting for an Australasian title it’s something I’m very proud of.

“It gives me a lot of motivation and it fuels me.”

In preparation, ‘The Bomber’ made the decision to take his camp to the Gold Coast where he worked with Angelo Hyder alongside former world champions Andrew and Jason Moloney.

“I knew going into the last fight that things in my camp just weren’t up to standard,” he said.

“Angelo has trained multiple world champions and being around the Moloney twins has been unbelievable.

“You learn so much being around that environment. You learn about boxing and about the business, it really opens your mind As fighters, we need to learn as much as we can when we can.

“I thought everything would be turned upside down,” the Irishman revealed.

“But Angelo has really looked at what I already do well and focused on bringing the best out of it. I suppose that was one of the biggest surprises.

“He sees me as a skilled boxer and we’ve just worked on sharpening everything. It’s been an all-round improvement.”