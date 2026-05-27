‘No Pressure’ – Dillion Donnelly reacts to becoming five time Irish champion

Dillon Donnelly became a five-time Irish champion at the National Stadium this month.

The St. Paul’s Artane boxer made it back-to-back U19 Championship wins, following up his 46kg victory with a 48kg win.

Entering the most recent tournament as a champion didn’t bring pressure for the Belfast teen, he says, accumulating titles breeds confidence.

Donnelly would like to explore the International scene, but is in a weight class that may mean he will have to wait to get an Irish singlet.

Watch Irish-boxing.com’s interview with Donnelly below: