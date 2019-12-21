Logo



Navigation

The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019

By | on December 21, 2019 |
Amateur Features Headline News News Social Media


Ireland’s young boxers have had a pretty incredible year.

A total of 31 medals were won at the three major international underage tournaments attended by Ireland’s Youths (U18), Juniors (U16), and Schoolboys/girls (U14).

From these, we have a FIVE-fighter shortlist.

This award has been renamed in honour of Kevin Sheehy, a young star himself. The Limerick heavyweight was tragically killed during the summer with his whole life ahead of him. RIP.

Voting is limited to ONE VOTE per IP address.

Young Boxer of the Year

Mickes Donoghue
The Athy 48kg dominated the European Junior Championships, topping the podium following comprehensive wins over Hungarian, Scottish, Azeri, Russian, and Ukrainian opponents.

Niamh Fay
The Swords bantam scored four wins en-route to a glorious gold at the European Youths. This achievement also saw Fay nominated for RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Chloe Gabriel
The Mulhuddart 58kg claimed a sensational gold medal at the European Juniors, shocking the Russian favourite in the final with a huge performance.

Caoimhe Kinsella
The rangy Wexford 38kg claimed gold at the European Schoolgirls Championships, scoring a knockout in the final versus Turkey following a semi-final win over the Georgian home favourite.

Adam Olaniyan
Ireland’s heavyweight future looks bright with Dubliner Olaniyan taking gold at the European Schoolboys despite being younger than most of the field. The slick Jobstown puncher dominated the Georgian home favourite in the final.

Young Boxer of the Year – 2019
Vote

You can vote in the earlier polls below:

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

The Alejandro Gonzalez Jr Opponent of the Year

The Sean Mannion Gallant Defeat of the Year

Pro Debut of the Year

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media