The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019



Ireland’s young boxers have had a pretty incredible year.

A total of 31 medals were won at the three major international underage tournaments attended by Ireland’s Youths (U18), Juniors (U16), and Schoolboys/girls (U14).

From these, we have a FIVE-fighter shortlist.

This award has been renamed in honour of Kevin Sheehy, a young star himself. The Limerick heavyweight was tragically killed during the summer with his whole life ahead of him. RIP.

Young Boxer of the Year

Mickes Donoghue

The Athy 48kg dominated the European Junior Championships, topping the podium following comprehensive wins over Hungarian, Scottish, Azeri, Russian, and Ukrainian opponents.

Niamh Fay

The Swords bantam scored four wins en-route to a glorious gold at the European Youths. This achievement also saw Fay nominated for RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Chloe Gabriel

The Mulhuddart 58kg claimed a sensational gold medal at the European Juniors, shocking the Russian favourite in the final with a huge performance.

Caoimhe Kinsella

The rangy Wexford 38kg claimed gold at the European Schoolgirls Championships, scoring a knockout in the final versus Turkey following a semi-final win over the Georgian home favourite.

Adam Olaniyan

Ireland’s heavyweight future looks bright with Dubliner Olaniyan taking gold at the European Schoolboys despite being younger than most of the field. The slick Jobstown puncher dominated the Georgian home favourite in the final.

