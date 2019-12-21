Watch – Irish starlets register eye catching knockouts

Paddy Donovan and Pierce O’Leary may just have forced Irish-boxing.com to redraft our Knock Out of the Year shortlist.

Both produced impressive and eye catching stoppage wins in just their third pro fights which played out on the same #MTKFightNight in Bolton on Friday Night.

20-year-old Andy Lee trained Donovan took out Oscar Amador, a journey man noted for ensuring some much more experienced operators rounds.

Stopping such a durable operator is a nigh on sensational end to the year and his first three months as pro.

Inner City Dub O’Leary also faced noted tough opposition in Belfast’s Alec Bazza.

The teen became only the eight pro to stop the game and durable journey man – and did so in rather eye catching fashion.

Check out the stoppages below:

WATCH BACK 👀



Take another look at Paddy Donovan's stoppage win over the experienced Oscar Amador.



A perfect 3-0 for the 'Real Deal' in his career so far.



The #MTKFightNight action continues LIVE on @IFLTV ➡️ https://t.co/RVOfLjZ7Uu#TeamMTKGlobal pic.twitter.com/ALCpfOswHB — MTK Global 🌍 (@MTKGlobal) December 20, 2019

Check out free bets and betting offers

WOW ‼️



Watch as @pierce_oleary gets a huge knockout over Alec Bazza here in Bolton.



That's why they call him 'Big Bang.' 💥



The #MTKFightNight action continues LIVE on @IFLTV ➡️ https://t.co/RVOfLjZ7Uu#TeamMTKGlobal pic.twitter.com/EGQggqzxM1 — MTK Global 🌍 (@MTKGlobal) December 20, 2019

O’Leary will next be in action on February 1st when he returns to the Ulster Hall on an #MTKFightNight card. Whilst Donovan is set to make his American debut on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s St Patrick’s Day fight night.