‘Big Bang’ lives up to the name- Pierce O’Leary stops ever game Bazza

December 20, 2019
Dublin starlet Pierce O’Leary showed just why he is called ‘Big Bang’ stopping the ever game Alec Bazza in Bolton tonight.

The MTK prospect joined fellow star Paddy ‘Real Deal’ Donovan on the card for the third time in their third pro fights and followed the Limerick natives lead with a sensational stoppage victory.

O’Leary who was an amateur standout before turning over to the paid ranks stopped the durable journeyman for only the eighth time in his long career.

The teenager landed a perfect shot in the second round, a shot that sent Bazza to the floor and spelled an end to proceedings.

The win see’s the Inner City Dub moves to 3-0 and see’s him finish 2019 on a high and increase the buzz about him heading into the next decade.

‘Big Bang’ who has been backed to achieve big by those around registered points win in his first two fights, but unleashed the power to end proceedings early tonight.

Before the fight tonight O’Leary was confirmed to be on the card of the big MTK Belfast card in February topped by Gary Cully vs Joe Fitzpatrick for the Irish Title.

Speaking with regard to 2020 the prospect said,

“For now it’s all experience for me. I am travelling around the UK meeting new fighters and coaches. It’s all experience for me and I can’t thank MTK Global enough.

“2020 keep your eyes open for me. One more after this and then watch out in 2020.”

