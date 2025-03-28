Walsh, McKenna, Kelly – Frustrated Agyarko Agreed to Big Fights

Caoimhin Agyarko is confident the big fights will come.

Black Thunder has endured a frustrating year and a half and has been struggling to find momentum since a career-best victory over Troy Williamson.

Parting ways with Matchroom has seemed to slow the hype train down somewhat, although the popular Belfast fighter is adamant the career destination remains the same.

The Holy Trinity graduate keeps the wheels turning with a keep busy fight against Harley Collison at York Hall on Sunday.

However, the light middleweight revealed he was close to some big fights last year and is confident he will attract similar offers in 2025.

“It’s been a frustrating year and-a-half after the Troy Williamson fight,” he tells the Irish News.

“There’s been a few fights that have fallen through – Callum Walsh, Josh Kelly and Aaron McKenna. I accepted all three but they just haven’t materialised unfortunately.

“It’s just about staying patient now because activity is the main thing for me. I want to stay busy and that’s the centre point of this fight in London, it’s a bit of activity to keep my name out there and then hopefully the big fights will follow.”

Agyarko is a massive favourite to come out of the better of his collision with Collision, but is aware he is a scalp for the English fighter and expects him to be motivated accordingly.

“It’s a massive opportunity for him. He’s coming in with nothing to lose,” he adds.

“I’ve got to keep focussed. I’m preparing well and I take nothing for granted,” he adds before discussing being a free agent.

“Over the last year it’s been the first time since I’ve been a pro that I haven’t had a promoter.

“It’s very frustrating because you don’t have the fights guaranteed and you’re having to call people out and sit on the sidelines waiting for that opportunity.

“It’s frustrating especially because I’m ranked number six in the world with the WBC and I’ve been with the two biggest promoters in the UK and I think: ‘What more do I have to do?’ I’ve won three professional titles, I’m unbeaten, I’ve got an exciting fighting style, I’ve got a great backing in Ireland… I don’t really get why I’m not getting the opportunities because I’ve done everything my side that I can.

“Last year was very tough for me. In 2023 I was inactive, I had surgery and stuff like that but in 2024 I was coming off the biggest win of my career against Williamson and I thought that fight was the one that was going to really launch my career.

“Unfortunately, it hasn’t.”