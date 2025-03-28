Youth Results – Ireland, India and France Internationals

A scintillating evening of boxing in the first of this week’s two Youth Internationals has ended with 5 wins for Ireland, 4 for France and 6 for India.

Ireland’s 2025 National Youth Competition gold and silver medalists took on a composite team of India and France this evening at the National Stadium, and will go again at Holy Family Boxing Club, Drogheda on Friday, March 28th.

The teams include boxers from 12 counties: Armagh, Cork, Donegal, Down, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Waterford, Westmeath and Wexford This follows an Ireland V Wales Youth International, hosted at the historic Guildhall in Derry, on March 1st. Ireland were the 10 bouts to 4 victors (more here)

These internationals are key development opportunities for the boxing stars of the future, designed to simultaneously grow their skills and represent Ireland.

Results: Ireland V France & India #1

The National Stadium, Dublin, Thursday March 27th from 7pm.

Junior Bout: 52kg Emma Lambeau France beat Layla Kelly (Baldoyle), 4-1

48kg Abbey Molloy (Sacred Heart) beat Nidhi, India, 5-0

50kg Yakshika, India beat Sky Ward (Neilstown), 5-0

51kg Michael Reilly (St Pauls) beat Nilbir, India, 5-0

52kg Jessica Gallagher (Mulhuddart) EXB Nisha, India

54kg Elma Barry (Setanta) beat Renu, India, 3-2

57kg Lochlainn Beagan (SD Keady) beat Abhi Dhankhar, India, 4-1

57kg Shana Fernandez France beat Teagan Farrelly (Dunboyne), 3-2

60kg Maely Panizzutti France beat Kelsey Langan (Ballina), 5-0

60kg Jatin, India beat Daniel Hunter (Corpus Christi Belfast), 3-2

70kg Chloe Poleon (Dunboyne) beat Durga Sri, India, 4-1

71kg Sarthi Saini, India beat Rati Abolzade (Togher), 5-0

75kg Maissa Kermezian France beat Nessa Tubachuk (Celtic Eagles), 5-0

80kg Kundu Rau India beat Chulainn McDonnell (Whitechurch), 5-0

91kg Nikil, India beat Christopher Stokes (Crumlin), 5-0

91+kg Michael Olaloko (Swords) beat Sanhnal Heyant, India, RSC1

Team Manager: Anna Moore

The second in this series of Youth Internationals takes place on Friday evening.

Team Ireland – Ireland V France & India #2

Holy Family Boxing Club, Drogheda, Friday March 28th from 7pm.

Special Contests:

43kg Dillon Connelly, St. Paul’s Boxing Club, Antrim V Cory Smith, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin

46kg Alekesej Lazic, St. Nicholas Boxing Club, Tipperary V Robert Quinn, St. Paul’s Boxing Club, Antrim

International Card

46kg Sophie Curley Grey V Tania Dalmeida, France

48kg Ella Joy Thompson V TBC

48kg Caoimhin Connolly V Nidhi, India

52kg Kayleigh Byrne V Nisha, India

54kg James McCann V Abhi Dankhar, India

57kg Grace Conway V Shaina Fernandez, France

62kg Louis Griffin V Jatin, India

68kg Sarah Murphy V Durga Saini, India

57kg Sean McCusker V Jatin, India

71kg John Donaghue V Saini Sarthi, India

86kg Shay O’Dowd V Dipanshu, India

Team Manager: Jim Gormon