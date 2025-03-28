‘Disgraceful’ – Crocker Coach Reacts to IBF Rematch Ruling

Billy Nelson isn’t too pleased.

Lewis Crocker’s coach believes the IBF’s decision to order a rematch between his charge and Paddy Donovan is ‘disgraceful’.

The experienced Scottish coach expressed his frustration online this morning and suggested that Eddie Hearn ‘got what he wanted’.

After reviewing an appeal lodged by Team Donovan, the IBF ordered a rematch of the pair’s controversial March 1 bout and effectively removed ‘The Croc’ as mandatory for their welterweight world title.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 1 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker at the end of the fight

That mandatory status is now back up for grabs, and the Irish duo – if they agree to rematch – will once again fight for the right to challenge for the world title.

There is a scenario in whereby, if the world title becomes vacant, the pair could meet in the first-ever all-Irish world title fight.

Speaking online, Nelson said of the decision: The line the promoter got what he wanted, he’s that good he called it on the night

Wonder what the BBBofC have to say regarding the decision?”

It’s understood Team Crocker’s upset doesn’t revolve solely around having to run it back with Donovan. They believe a rematch was inevitable at some point. However, they did want their next fight to be a world title fight and had immediate world title ambitions.

Without an order to rematch, the Belfast boxer’s team believes their bargaining power would be greatly increased, and the repeat purse would have had the potential to be more lucrative as a result.