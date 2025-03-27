Confident Conall Treanor Predicts KO Title Win

Conall Treanor says he will lay down a world title marker by winning his first career title.

The always confident Canada-based boxer fights for the vacant super flyweight WBO NABO at the Royal York Hotel, Toronto tonight.

‘The Irish Matrix’ points out it’s the perfect chance to level up and believes he will put in such a performance that people will refer to him as a world champion in waiting post-impressive victory.

“I’m going into the fight, this is the best shape I’ve ever been. I’m confident that I’ll put on a good show and show my skillset,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Winning this title means taking the next step in boxing for me and being able to be recognised as a future world champion. I’ll get more opportunities to fight better fighters and world-class opponents in the future after this win.”

Standing between the Louth stylist and the title is Ontario native Ross Mylet. Treanor expects the 34-year-old to try and put the pressure on but says it’s an approach he is used to and a style he’ll best.

“My opponent Ross Mylet he likes to pressure from what Ive seen throws lots of overhands and and body’s shots nothing I haven’t dealt with before,” he adds before giving a knockout prediction.

“And as far as predictions if all goes to plan he’ll be outta there before round 4 and if not I’ll happily go 10 rounds and show off my skills set.”