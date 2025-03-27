Rematch Imminent? IBF give Crocker-Donovan Appeal Verdict

The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has granted the appeal filed by Team Donovan regarding the controversial disqualification of Paddy Donovan in the eighth round of his March 1 world Welterweight Title Eliminator against Lewis Crocker at SSE Arena.

Donovan appealed to prevent Crocker from fighting for the IBF World Welterweight Title, requesting they order an immediate rematch.

The result means the Belfast fighter can’t challenge for the IBF world title without rematching ‘The Real Deal’.

Any rematch has to happen within 120 days with the winner being granted mandatory status for the welterweight title.

‘The Croc’ doesn’t have to rematch the Munster man and could pursue other avenues if they present themselves. However, to fight for the IBF title he has to rematch Donovan in what would be one of the biggest all Irish fights ever.

The appeal revolved around the eight-round stoppage of a brilliant fight the southpaw was winning on the cards.

Team Donovan claimed Crocker ‘led with his head,’ suggesting that caused the two-point deductions earlier in the fight.

In a statement confirming the news they said the following was taken into account by the IBF: “With 40 seconds remaining in the eighth round, the referee called time out and deducted a second point from Donovan, even though multiple videos and still pictures showed nothing warranting a penalty under the rules and regulations. At no point in time was Crocker warned, let alone deducted a point for leading with his head.

“The lengthy appeal submitted by Donovan’s co-manager and lawyer, Keith Sullivan, cited the applicable rules of both the IBF and ABC (Association of Boxing Commissions), provided multiple video angles, still photos, an expert referee opinion, and a statement from Donovan himself to demonstrate Crocker’s dubious tactics, and the referee’s errors throughout the bout.

“Sullivan argued that there was no clear evidence that Donovan intentionally committed the foul, which is a necessary requirement for a disqualification in that situation. Thus, under the rules, Donovan should have been given a warning or as much as a two-point deduction for the accidental late punch and Crocker awarded five minutes in addition to the one-minute rest period between rounds, and the fight allowed to continue. If Crocker was unable to continue, a technical decision should have been called by the referee and the winner decided on the scores as submitted through eight rounds.”

It has to be noted Team Donovan shared what their appeal intialed, the IBF haven’t shared what factors they took into account.

Keith Sullivan, Donovan’s co-manager with trainer Andy Lee, is a New York City-based lawyer who manages multiple fighters, said, “I am very happy that the IBF agreed with my arguments and evidence, they made the right decision under the rules. The rematch will be even bigger than the first fight. The crowd and fans around the globe absolutely loved it; the atmosphere in the arena was electric. It was a great promotion put on by Matchroom and it is unfortunate it ended as it did, but now Paddy will set the record straight and continue his quest for a world title.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 2 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Chairman of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn speaks to Paddy Donovan after the fight.

“I am very proud of the support Keith and Andy provided to me during the process,” Donovan stated. “I have a great team around me. I am pleased with the outcome of the appeal. I am eager to get back in the ring to showcase my boxing abilities once again and continue on the path to a world title.”

“Thank you to President Peoples and the IBF,” Lee added. “The world saw what happened on March t. We look forward to setting the record straight.”