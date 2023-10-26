Treanor Takeover – Conall outlines Mayweather plans

Conall Treanor is confident if he can avoid trouble, he can be trouble for the world’s best.

The Dundalk native’s early career has slipped somewhat under the radar and people in Ireland are yet to be plugged into the ‘Irish Matrix.’ However, he has been making noise in Canada and suggests his name will one heard by many one day.

The 20-year-old made it three wins from three since turning over in March when he had his hand raised at the River Cree Resort Casino, Edmonton.

Speaking in the aftermath of another success he told Irish-boxing.com he has ‘TBE’ style plans, plans he indicates can only be ruined by himself.

“Right now the goal is just to get a more stable setup, keep out of trouble, and stick to training,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“The long-term goals for me are Mayweather standards, multiple division world champion, multiple weight undisputed world champion, those kinds of achievements. I’m here to take over and nothing less.”

The featherweight with a style that mixes fight and flair turned over young in a bid to give him the best chance to achieve his very ambitious goals.

“For me turning over wasn’t really a hard choice,” he comments. “It’s where I feel more at home when it comes to fighting. Don’t get me wrong, amateur boxing is great and offers a lot but you can only be amateur for so long. I’d rather turn over now when I’m young, get used to the 8oz gloves and start getting my ranking up. Rather than chase an Olympic title, I wanna chase world titles.”

The journey so far has been enjoyable for the fighter with the very top marked in as his final destination.

“I’m happy with the way everything is going, few bumps in the road but that’s to be expected. Regardless I still show up and I still do my thing and it’s been fun and successful so far.”

One of the most enjoyable parts so far has been his opponents. Treanor has only fought Mexicans in his young career and loves what they bring to the table.

“My last fight was against Juan Carlos Morales Chacon who was also 2-0 we went the full five rounds and I had fun showing off my craft and skill. I like fighting these Mexicans, they hit hard and can take a hit.

“This last fight wasn’t really a challenge and it was at the same time. He was good with single-heavy shots but I was just too smart and accurate for him to do more. I like hard fights where I’m being pressured because those fights are gonna push me to do more and show off more of my skill set. For me, if you want my best, put me in with the best.”