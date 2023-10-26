Lee Reeves ‘True Self’ on show on BBC’s Survivor

The real Lee Reeves will be on display on BBC One from Saturday night says the popular boxer.

The Limerick southpaw will be among the contestants when Survivor UK begins this weekend.

The 28-year-old is one of 18 players on the tropical reality show, which sees people “compete to outwit, outplay and outlast their rivals” in a bid to be crowned Sole Survivor – and win the £100,000 cash prize.

Reeves says the show, which has a cult following in America and beyond, shows people at their most vulnerable – and as a result the NABA welterweight title winner, who like all boxers often has to wear a brave face, admits his ‘authentic self’ was on display.

Ahead of Saturday’s opening episode, Reeves told the BBC: “I thought it was a great opportunity to test myself and let the world see me for who I really am.

“Survivor shows people at their most vulnerable selves and I was excited for the Irish and British public to see me as my true authentic self.”

As well as a physical element, Survivor is famed for strategic gameplay, mind games and blindsides, something Reeves wasn’t aware of pre traveling to the Island.

As a result, unlike when he fights, the Dee Walsh trained boxer didn’t go in with a strategic game plan.

“My plan was to just be myself and perform well in challenges, I felt like that’s where my strengths would lie.

“In terms of a proper strategy, I came in blind, as I haven’t seen the show before – I’m an idiot!”

Summing up the experience, he added: “I loved pushing myself physically and mentally, and testing my body to see how resilient it could be. I loved being part of an iconic show like Survivor and being within the world of TV.”

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the opening episode of Survivor UK airs on BBC One on Saturday 28 October at 8:25pm. The second episode airs on Sunday 29 October at 8:00pm.

In terms of in the ring the Treaty County man won the NABF title once held by the likes of Regis Prograis and Teofimo Lopez last year. He was expected to kick on but hasn’t fought since December. However, he should have increased interest and offers thanks to the boost in profile Survivor will provide.

The platform could also open access to the world of influencer boxing for Reeves, a field he would be much too skilled in but one that could offer some serious paydays.