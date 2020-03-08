Logo



Big bad Vlad – Belujsky stops fancied Ukrainian prospect inside the first round

By | on March 8, 2020 |
Jono Carroll wasn’t the only one to register impressive away victory last night.

While ‘King Kong’ was dominating Scott Quigg, Vladimir Belujsky was blasting out another home favourite.

Ukrainian Vladislav Bilous has nowhere near the reputation or achievements of former world champ Quigg, but he has been adopted by the Polish fight fans and they had high hopes for him.

As did his manager, active heavyweight Mariusz Wach, hence the decision to take on Belujsky, a fighter with eight wins and six knockouts going into the fight.

The risk backfired for Bilous and co on the undercard of recent heavyweight world title challenger Artur Szpilka‘s latest win.

Belujsky took out the fancied super middle within a round to registered an away day win that can only help him progress his career forward.

The Cork based Slovak born fighter had attempted to register similar away day surprise when he agreed to take on the likes of David Bailey and Petrov Ivanov in Scotland and Germany respectively. However, despite hurting both early in the clashes he was ultimately defeated.

This time round he managed to hurt the home fighter and made sure he stayed to secure an eye catching and deserved win.

Interestingly enough the ‘Slovak Rebel’ then helped out in Damien Rogowski’s corner. The journey man, who has taken on a host of Irish fighters at various weights and manages a stable of journeymen regulars to these shores was fighting on the same card and Belujsky took over spit bucket duties for him.

dpg

