RESULTS: The Liffey Crane Hire Irish Boxer of the Month – FEBRUARY

It’s time for the results of the first edition of the Liffey Crane Hire Irish Boxer of the Month award for 2020.

Boxing kicked into gear in Ireland over the last month with two pro shows and one fighter in particular stood out for voters.

Without further ado, the winner of the vote is…

Gary Cully

The Naas lightweight was the landslide winner, with the biggest ever margin of victory.

This was all due to his destructive Irish title win over Joe Fitzpatrick at the Ulster Hall.

Cully needed less than a round to end what was being viewed as a tough-to-call fight, dropping and stopping Fitzpatrick in violent fashion to underline his star potential.

Coming in second was another lilywhite – Athy featherweight Eric Donovan who became the first fighter to stop Joseafat Reyes. Sean McComb finished third following his win over Mauro Godoy.