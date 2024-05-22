Staying Busy – Liam Walsh favours regular action over domestic beef

When Liam Walsh talks about keeping busy he is not referring to the fact he is training by day and working by night.

The Kerry prospect has a desire to fight regular over the remaining seven months of this year.

In fact, activity, and lots of it, is his sole goal for 2024.

Having fought a fourth six rounder, and going the six-round distance for the first time, in Spain late last month, the younger of two boxing Walsh brothers looked primed to enter the domestic fray.

However, as ever, the 21-year-old is preaching patience and tells Irish-boxing.com he wants to continue his apprenticeship for now.

“I won’t be going domestic just yet as I have lots of time on my hands to keep improving and becoming the best version of myself,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Next, we do another 6-rounder against another tough opponent. I want to stay busy this year, I was very busy my first year and I’d like to be again this year.”

The Kenmare native was exposed to another learning experience last time out, as he stepped into a main event clash in Alicante.

It meant having a little bit of added pressure and waiting around until the early hours to fight, both of which the Elite Sports fighter took in his stride.

“It was very short notice,” he explains.

“I was originally going to be co-main event, which would still have been a huge experience. At the weigh in something went on behind scenes and my team got told I had been pushed to the main event. I like fighting under a bit of pressure I think that’s when you’ll get the best out of me and I put on one of my best performances. It was great to experience altogether and hopefully, there will be more to come”

The performance was that noteworthy it increased his following.

“I think I got a few new fans. Two young lads wanted to keep my handwraps after the fight. That is a memory for me to take away also,” he adds before suggesting Spain may not just be a holiday destination for him in the future.

“I would like to think [I could return to fight there]. My dad is good friends with Ricky Pow who does shows regularly in Spain.”