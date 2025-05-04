Portman Road European Title Fight For Pierce O’Leary

Pierce O’Leary will look to be crowned continental king this summer.

The Dubliner fights for the European light welterweight title on June 7.

‘Big Bang’ will fight Spain’s Jon Fernandez for the vacant strap at Portman Road on the undercard of Fabio Wardley and Jarrell Miller’s Queensberry-promoted heavyweight clash.

It’s a massive opportunity for a massive puncher who hasn’t put a foot wrong since turning over. It’s also a sizable step up for the Sheriff Street native. Fernandez, the fighter he was mandated to fight, is a Las Vegas-based Spaniard with plenty of experience.

Indeed, he has successful European previous, having won the title down at super featherweight, gone the distance with World title winner O’Shaquie Foster and has won a number of Latino straps.

If the 25-year-old does strap the blue strap around his waist, he will become just the 16th Irish fighter to do so and just the second Dub after Bernard Dunne.

Dunne, who became European Champion by defeating Esham Pickering in 2006, used the belt to usher in a famous era for capital boxing and O’Leary will look to do the same.

It’s understood Queensberry plans to come to Dublin, where they will promote an O’Leary-topped 3Arena card, provided the knockout puncher wins at the home of Ipswich Town next month.

“Next stop, European Title. On June 7th I step into the ring to claim what’s mine and bring it back to the homeland,” O’Leary said.