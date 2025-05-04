Promoter Wants to Make Loonam – Casey II for Galway

Paul Loonam and Myles Casey could rematch their enthralling BUI Celtic super bantamweight in Galway this summer.

GBM Sports have confirmed they will run a show in Galway on June 28 and are looking to make a number of all-Irish clashes.

Rumour suggests one of the domestic bouts they are keen to add to the card is a Loonam-Casey repeat.

The pair fought as recently as last month when they produced the most exciting Offally-Limerick sporting clash since the 1994 All-Ireland ‘Five Minute’ hurling final.

Loonam claimed victory and thus the BUI Celtic title when the pair fought on JB Promotions’ recent National Stadium bill.

So entertaining was the eight-round clash of styles that there were instant calls for a rematch. The fact that it was tight and tense helped in that regard.

The initial perception was Loonam may look toward the Irish title, which is currently held by Ruadhan Farrell, while there are plenty more domestic super bantamweight options Casey could have pursued.

However, it’s understood GBM want the repeat to be part of a DAZN broadcast Galway bill that will feature Kieran Molloy and Tiernan Bradley.