Cheeky Spike O’Sullivan Offered Nigel Benn a Comeback Fight BEFORE the Chris Eubank Jr Fight

Spike O’Sullivan offered Conor Benn a comeback fight well before the first bell of the Brit’s massive encounter with Chris Eubank Jr chimed.

The call-out king took it to a new level, sliding into the English fighter’s DMs to insult him and offer him out while he was training for the massive grudge match.

The Cork middleweight shared a private message he had sent to the son of Nigel Benn before the fight on social media.

Not only did he make reference to the fact Benn was initially suspended from boxing after he failed two voluntary tests for clomifene, he also offered a comeback fight, predicting Eubank Jr would ‘smash him’.

The message read:”After you’re finished getting beaten by Eubank Jr. When you’re looking for a comeback fight, give me a shout. I’ll crack your soft-boiled cheating egg head.”

It’s a very Spike O’Sullivan move. The now 40-year-old who hasn’t fought since March of last year, has talked his way into fights with Eubank Jr, David Lemieux, Erislandy Lara and the like.

Benn is his latest target, and in a massive turn around, the Celtic Warrior Gym boxer is now Team Eubank.

Whether Benn takes the bait remains to be seen, but it has to be noted his sights seem firmly on a rematch with his British rival.