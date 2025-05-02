Potential World Title Shot for Connor Coyle

Connor Coyle could be handed the chance to become Irish boxing’s latest world champion this summer.

The boxing rumour mill is churning out news of a possible world title challenge for the Derry middleweight.

It’s been suggested Coyle is being lined up to fight Erislandy Lara for the Cuban’s WBA middleweight title.

‘The Kids’ tilt seems to rely on a fight Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda agreeing to fight for the WBC lightweight title.

Matchroom and Golden Boy have until May 6 to agree terms, and it’s believed that if the lightweight clash is made, Lara-Coyle will be confirmed for the undercard.

Coyle, 34, who drew with Vito Mielnicki Jr last time out, is highly ranked with the WBA and has thus been linked to the Cuban world champion over recent years.

Speaking previously the Commonwealth Games medal winner said: “Erislandy Lara, Fancy a dance sometime this year?”

Southpaw Lara, 42 has Irish previous, having defeated Spike O’Sullivan.