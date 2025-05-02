Prefect fit for Crocker – Donovan Card – Senan Kelly open to Campbell Hatton Clash

Senan Kelly believes a fight between him and Campbell Hatton would fit perfectly onto the proposed Crocker-Donovan rematch card.

The Kildare native is currently plotting a new course of action after he cemented a breakout year with a victory over Declan Geraghty in April.

Lee Reeves has since called for a shot, while promoter Jay Byrne has indicated he may explore options beyond the domestic for the fastly progressing boxer.

The Liexlip native is open to another idea and welcomed talk of a possible Hatton fight.

When asked about sharing the ring with ‘The Hurricane’, Kelly said:

“If the team can make it happen it would be great for the Crocker -Donvan card.”

Hatton, the son of former world champion and British boxing legend Ricky Hatton, is promoted by Matchroom, who are currently trying to put together a September Belfast card that will be topped by the eagerly anticipated rematch of Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan.

The chance to get one of their names out in a meaningful fight with an Irish boxer who garners local interest and sells tickets should appeal.

However, the fact Hatton, 24, has lost his last two may make Team Hatton somewhat reluctant.

After suffering back to back defeats to James Flint in BBBofC Central Area title fights Hatton may want to ease his way back into proceedings.