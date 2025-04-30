Team Smith Share Classy Post Fight Moment with Aaron McKenna

Aaron McKenna beat a prepared and motivated Liam Smith on Saturday last and thus proved he is ready to make some serious middleweight moves.

That’s the opinion of the former world champion’s team.

Smith’s coach, Joe McNally, came into the dressing room after his brilliant win over the Liverpudlian and praised the Monaghan boxers performance in humble and classy fashion.

“That was a fantastic performance, mate. You’re a very good fighter and look, he’s passed the baton on to you, so run away with it you boxed brilliantly,” he said.

“Look, he prepared. I know he’s old, but he prepared to the best of his abilities, he was fit he took it seriously, but now he’s after passing the baton onto you and run away with it.

“Get some fights, no better man to pass it to, cause there’s a load of s***tbags in the sport, and you’re not one of them.”

McKenna delivered on his big win promise, dominating a fighter who has shared the ring with Canelo and holds a knockout win over Chris Eubank Jr.

‘The Silencer’ dropped the former world champion and and took a wide 119-108, 117-109, and 118-108 points win.

He will certainly be pleased to hear that, that breakout win came against a fit and prepared Smith.