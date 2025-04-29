Fury versus Whyte in the Works for Galway

An intriguing heavyweight clash is in the works for boxing’s return to Galway.

GBM Sports have confirmed they will run a show in Galway on June 28 and the suggestion is it will play out in Pearse Stadium.

Galway favourite Kieran Molloy will obviously feature prominently and will do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to ticket sales.

However, it’s understood DAZN have pushed for a tv headline and the promotional outfit are looking to make Dillian Whyte versus Hughie Fury.

GBM Sports’ Izzy Asif previously said: “GBM Sports will be staging an event at Pearse Stadium, Galway in July and Hughie Fury will be on the card.

“We have several names in contention as an opponent, all of whom are well known. Dillian Whyte is a frontrunner for that slot as we believe that is a fight which would deliver massively for fans in attendance and watching around the world.

”We look forward to confirming further details of our Galway event in due course.”

It’s also understood several interesting all-Irish undercard bouts have been agreed.

Both Fury and Whyte have Irish links and have fought in Ireland before.

Whyte fought in Castlebar on St Patrick’s weekend of 2024, topping a Platform Sports card that hosted fights for Thomas Carty, Spike O’Sullivan, Craig O’Brien, Ray Moylette and Daniel O’Sullivan.

Fury fought in Belfast and Dundalk back in 2013.