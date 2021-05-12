Double date – John Cooney set for interesting Continental couple

It’s double-date time for John Cooney [3(1)-0] as he continues his double-time march up the pro rankings.

The Galway-based fighter will fight twice in less than a month as he looks to continue his fast start to the professional game.

Cooney will fight alongside Tony Browne in Spain on May 29 before the southpaw continues his Euro travels and heads to Belgium for a June 19 date.

It’s an impressive start number-wise for the 25-year-old. He has already banked three fights since turning over in November of last year and could have five wins in seven months if he makes it back-to-back continental summer wins over the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old steps up to six rounds on the Spanish card when he trades leather with Romanian lightweight Marian Marius Istrate [2(0)-8(0)].

Three weeks later and Cooney is out again. A fight in Belgium on a card that sees the likes of Tiernan Bradley, Ryan O’Rourke and Keane McMahon in action.

Indeed, in keeping with the nature of the aforementioned fighters’ bouts, it appears Cooney faces a bit of a step up on the All Eyez on Brussell’s card.

Irish-boxing.com understand Cooney will fight Angelo Turco [8(3)-18(3)-2] a Belgian who is as tough as he is game. The 29-year-old Quaregnon, Hainaut native, was last seen in action against Dublin’s Niall O’Connor and pushed the Celtic Warrior close, losing only via split decision.