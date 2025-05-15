Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

‘Home of Heros’ – Kieran Molloy Ready for Dream Come True Moment

Kieran Molloy will live a childhood dream at Pearse Stadium on June 28.

The Galway native tops a GBM at Pearse Stadium when he steps up against Kassie Benjamin in his home county.

Going outdoors is a huge the 26-year-old’s career and is something of a statement of intent, considering he has only had 12 fights.

More than that, it holds massive personal significance for the EU medal winner.

Pearse Park is a ‘field of dreams’ venue for all Galway youngsters, the place they dream of gracing as kids, so fighting there is a dream come true moment for the southpaw.

“If you’re a young lad growing up in Galway, Pearse Stadium is the home of your heroes,” said the 26-year-old Molloy.

“One of my favourite daydreams as a youngster starting out in boxing was one day walking out into a packed Pearse Stadium and hearing Galway roar. On Saturday, June 28th, I get to live that dream for real and I can’t wait.”

Topping a Stadium bill is a pleasure never afforded boxers who have yet to reach world level.

However, in the case of Molloy, it’s different and mainly due to the fact that he has sensational support.

He is very grateful for that backing and is confident he can repay those who come out in numbers with some huge fights down the line.

“Galway people really get behind their own – whether it’s hurling, football or boxing – and I am so grateful for all the support I get. I am looking forward to going out there and putting on a great show for everyone and making a big statement about my intentions to bring major world titles to Galway.”

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

