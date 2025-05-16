‘I F**king Love It’ – Fine Wine Graham McCormack Ready to Taste Sweetest Victory of All

‘Fine wine’ Graham McCormack is confident he’ll enjoy the sweet taste of victory this weekend.

It’s next stop Scotland for the ‘G’Train’ as he challenges for the BBBofC Celtic title on a Sam Kynoch show in Glasgow on Saturday night.

The ever-entertaining Limerick native takes on Darren Johsntone, a fighter he says is good but not as good as himself.

The Scot is the younger man by 12 years, but McCormack argues he is getting better with age, fine wine style.

“I am expecting a very tough fight,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He is a good fighter but not as good as me. We are well prepared. Whatever he brings to the table on Saturday, we will have an answer for it.

“You can expect another brilliant performance from me on Saturday night. I’m like a fine wine getting better with age! Except excitement because it’s going be a cracking fight.”

There is a real sense of energy and belief around McCormack, which possibly stems from his April victory over Craig McCarthy.

The Garryowen native managed to follow up the worst period of his career with a career-best performance against his Munster rival in April.

“The McCarthy rematch was my best performance,” he comments. The reason for that?

“I knew I had to get back to my best. I had such a shit start to last year a draw and one round loss. I also had a lot going on outside of boxing and wasn’t focused, so going into McCarthy 2, I was 100 percent focused on boxing.” he adds before predicting he has kept that same drive and hunger going into Saturday’s title fight.

“I have that same focus going into my title fight.”

Team McCormack have also tweaked his training in a bid to aid the fine wine is indeed bottled poetry.

“I feel absolutely brilliant, to be honest.

“I train a lot smarter now that I’m older,” he continues before pointing out the benefits of having a real close connection to his coach, Shaun Kelly.

“Me and Shaun have a great understanding of each other. We don’t spar as much as we used to and I don’t get as many injuries. My body is able to recover better so I feel great going into this fight.”

Leeds, UK: George Liddard v Graham McCormack, Middleweight Contest 25 May 2024 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Graham McCormack prepares.

Defeat Scotland’s Johnstone and the Treaty boxer will add the BBBofC Celtic to the BUI Celtic title he previously held.

Although McCormack won’t have British title aspirations, it’s a belt that is seen as a Lonsdale stepping stone strap, and thus emerging names will seek out ‘G Train’ if he does emerge victorious.

However, rather than the opportunities that may arise, the Ian Gaughran mentored boxer will bask in more immediate glory.

Winning a second career title would be massively significant to a late starter who went through a dramatic life transformation.

“It would mean absolutely everything to me,” he declares.

“it’s a huge, huge opportunity, winning a second title and a ranking title at that. People said I wouldn’t win a pro fight, yet here I am about to win a second title. I f*cking love it.

“Winning that title opens huge doors for sure but for now all I’m focused on is Saturday night and the job I have to do over in Scotland,” he adds before assuring victory.

“I will say one thing, if he had 4 arms he wouldn’t beat me that’s a fact. I will be coming back to Limerick with a new title this weekend not a doubt in my mind.”