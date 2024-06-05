IABA President Steps Aside – IABA release statement after O’Mahoney reports

The president of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) Gerry O’Mahoney has stepped aside after reports revealed that he was charged with a criminal offence last year.

The case has been forwarded to the Circuit Criminal Court for trial by jury and was last mentioned on May 27, 2024. A trial date for 2 July has now been set.

The IABA issued a statement with regard to the court case and reports in the Irish Examiner this evening.

The satement reads:

“The IABA has only just become aware of the subject matter of recent media articles naming Gerry O Mahony, President of the IABA, and his involvement in legal proceedings.

“Gerry O Mahony has volunteered to step aside from discharging the duties of the President of the IABA, pending the resolution of those matters.

“This includes all domestic and international functions.

“We are mindful of each person’s presumption of innocence and shall be making no further media comment on this matter which is now before the Courts”.

