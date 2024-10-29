Peak and McLaughlin Target World Youth Championships Bronze
Two Irish Neutrals box for World Youth Championship medals in Budva on Wednesday.
Shay O’Dowd stepped onto the podium with victory in an all-action quarter-final on Friday and Nell McLaughlin and Carlagh Peak hope to follow in his footsteps.
Ballyhaunis BC’s Peak contests against Hidaya Tlili in the quarter-finals.
Secure a win over the Tunisian and the Westerner will secure a light flyweight bronze medal at least.
McLaughlin boxes to secure a place on the middleweight podium. The Eagles BC boxer will trade leather with Elizabeth Alonso Salas Lorien in a 70kg quarter-final.