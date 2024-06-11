Fight for Free – Sean McComb wages into Barboza-Catterall spat

Sean McComb has waded in on the Jack Catterall – Arnold Barboza Jr wage war by offering to fight the American for free.

Fresh of his successful revenge mission over Josh Taylor, the Manchester native’s team have sent an offer to Barboza.

However, the Golden Boy fighter has yet to pen to paper and accept, much to the frustration of the Jamie Moore-trained boxer.

The former Tyrone McKenna and Darragh Foley foe has accused Barboza of ducking him and being afraid. Indeed, he said Barboza, whose last fight was against McComb, has turned down a career-high purse to take the fight.

Barboza has denied the claim in a social media exchange while ‘The Public Nuisance’ has chimed in stating he would rematch his recent rival for free.

Speaking online he said: “I’ll rematch him for free just to get the win I deserved Back!”

The Belfast boxer put in one of the best away performances of any Irish fighter when he frustrated and tamed Barboza Jr across 10 rounds on the massive Haney-Garcia fight card.

However, a much-maligned scorecard denied him what the vast majority believe would have proved a well-deserved victory.

McComb, who was content with his performance but upset with the scoring, lamented the fact he had been robbed of the rewards that would have come with winning such a fight on such a platform and has been trying to secure a rematch since

An appeal was lodge at the time by Lee Eaton and coach Pete Taylor cried robbery, Barboza also offered to rematch the Belfast southpaw