Purse Bids Delayed – Anthony Cacace waits to learn details of next move

It wouldn’t be Anthony Cacace fight negotiations without some form of issue.

The IBF super featherweight champion of the world was due to find out his next fight faith date today as purse bids for his mandated defense against Eduardo Nunez were due today.

Bids were set to be placed and revealed in the IBF’s headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey and Ireland’s first ever 130lbs world champion was primed to find out who would promote his first defence.

However, the purse bid process has been delayed upon request and both parties have been given more time to negotiate.

IBF spokesperson confirmed to all registered promoters that a rescheduled date was forthcoming.

The Mexican’s team called for immediate purse bids just five days after Cacace, who became Ireland’s latest world champion when he dethroned Joe Cordina in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, was ordered to defend against the Matchroom fighter.

Now The Ring Magazine are reporting the same team have requested a delay.

It seems par for the course, as Cacace fight deals can turn into sagas, although the difference this time being, that he is the champion and he is assured of a fight regardless. It also seems lines of communication have been re-opened and both camps are on the same page with regard to when and where the ordered fight should take place.