“A Boxing School”: Kian Hederman on Andy Lee’s Elite Influence

Kian Hedderman has gone back to school, boxing school that is.

The Limerick prospect has yet to throw a pro punch in anger but has been doing some learning before rather than on the job.

The late to the game Treaty County man got his initial schooling from Martin ‘Goo Goo’ Donovan and also worked with the coaches at St Francis aswell as the brains at the High Performance United.

However, at present he is benefiting from spending time around one of boxing’s most respected minds, former world champion and acclaimed trainer Andy Lee.

Hedderman hasn’t been trained full-time by Lee, whose stock is at an all time high post Hamzah Sheeraz’s knockout win over Edgar Berlanga, but his consistent presence around the former WBO middleweight champion and his elite-level stable has offered a priceless education.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com, Hedderman reflected on the impact his fellow Limerick native has had on his development through shared gym time, sparring, and observation.

“To even sit there and see Andy’s work, his school of boxing, it’s absolutely brilliant,” he told Irish-boxing.com. “He’s known now as one of the best coaches in the world, and to be around that kind of guidance is something I’m grateful for.”

The Jason Quigley managed boxer has trained alongside Lee’s charges —like Joseph Parker, Sheeraz, Ben Whitaker and of course Paddy Donovan — often being called in to spar and support camps. That exposure has given the young southpaw a unique insight into top-level preparation and elite fundamentals.

“It’s the simple things he focuses on. The basics. Over and over again. That repetition. The level of detail is crazy,” the Sheer Sports boxer explained. “You realise how important the fundamentals are when you see the likes of Andy drilling them into top fighters. It makes you sharper — more switched on.

“He passes on knowledge from his own career, the mistakes he made, what he learned from [Emanual] Steward. You’ve got to be like a sponge when you’re around someone like that.”

Though not yet officially part of Lee’s team, Hedderman still feels part of the culture the former champ has built — one of high standards, quiet intensity, and relentless improvement.

“There’s just something about the mood in that gym,” he said. “Everyone’s chasing the same thing: success. It’s powerful.”