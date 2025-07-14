‘Time to Win the World Title’ – Lee Aims for Donovan Glory After Sheeraz Masterlcass

Andy Lee says the attention now turns to Paddy Donovan and winning the IBF world title.

The Limerick man proved the master mind behind one of boxing’s biggest wins last weekend as he coached Hamzah Sheeraz to victory in New York.

The Dublin-trained Brit was a man reborn in his first bout under the former middleweight world champion’s tutelage as he destructively dismantled Edgar Berlanga within five rounds.

It’s a massive stock-raising victory for the Irish favourite and one that may have tasted sweeter due to Berlanga’s comments, but it’s not one the respected coach spent too long celebrating.

It’s straight into world title camp for Lee. His sights are now set on the first all-Irish world title fight.

Lee’s focus is immediately switches to Paddy Donovan and getting Munster stylist ready for his world title fight with Belfast’s Lewis Crocker.

Speaking online Lee said: ‘My attention now turns to Paddy Donovan. It’s time for us to win the world title.”

‘The Croc’ and ‘The Real Deal’ are set to fight for vacant IBF welterweight world title in what will be the first-ever all-Irish world championship bout.

Matchroom Boxing confirmed last week that the highly anticipated rematch between the Limerick stylist and Belfast puncher has been officially upgraded, with the IBF strap—recently vacated by American star Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis—now up for grabs.

The development adds even more weight to an already electric rivalry and ensures the winner will leave the ring not just with bragging rights, but as Ireland’s newest world champion.

Although a date and venue have yet to be finalised, Windsor Park is emerging as the preferred destination and September the likely month to host the contest.