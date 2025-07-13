Sports Minister Encourages Team Taylor to Make Formal Crocker Proposal

The Government are willing to help Katie Taylor realise her Croke Park dream.

The Irish Icon cemented her status as the greatest women’s boxer of all time and all-time Irish great by defeating fellow pound-for-pound star Amanda Serrano in a massive Madison Square Garden-hosted Netflix broadcast trilogy fight last Friday night.

The victory sparked talk of a return to Dublin and saw GAA headquarters mooted as a possible venue for a massive farewell for the trailblazing pug.

Speaking in the bowls of the Garden after the fight, the 39-year-old two-weight undisputed world champion admitted she will consider her future, and for the first time ever, didn’t shoot down retirement talk.

If the 39-year-old does decide to continue her groundbreaking career, Minister for Sport Charlie McConalogue said he would ‘back’ the boxer’s Croke Park bid.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, he suggested the State could play a role in making a Stadium fight happen and encouraged Katie’s promoters to come forward with a formal proposal.

The Donegal TD said: “Last night’s fight in New York cements Katie Taylor’s status as a real legend of boxing.

“There has been constant support in Ireland for Katie throughout her career and her gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics was a real moment of national celebration. Since then, her progress to the pinnacle of professional boxing has been followed with great pride.

“She has led the growth of women’s professional boxing. It was wonderful to see her headlining an all-female card in one of the most iconic venues in world sport.”

The Minister added: “As for whether Katie might fight next in Ireland, that’s a matter for her promoters and for potential venues such as Croke Park to tease out and to assess the financial and logistical issues arising.

“When considering the provision of financial support to a major sports event, there is a range of considerations that the Department takes into account, including the value for money return on investment — in terms of economy and tourism — and the benefits for community/grassroots participation in the sport in question.

“The Department, when engaging with a possible major sports event, will ask the promoter to complete an Initial Event Assessment screening form and it’s on this basis that such proposals are considered,” he stated.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Team Taylor along with Matchroom and Eddie Hearn have attempted to make Croke Park on a number of occasions. However, price has proved a massive stumbling block.

Hearn argues Croke Park costs considerably more than Wembley and called for Government help.