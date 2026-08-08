Live updates: Zuffa Boxing 10 at 3Arena in Dublin

There is another bumper Irish card in the 3Arena in Dublin tonight – and we will have all the action as it happens.

Callum Walsh v Tyler Denny

‘King’ Callum Walsh overcame former European champion Tyler Denny to move closer to the fights he craves.

Walsh is now 17-0 after a unanimous decision win in the co-main at the 3Arena.

Walsh overcame a first round count and a point deduction in the eighth to win the middleweight clash.

Two judges scored it 98-91 and the other had it 96-90, but those cards belied a fight that was certainly tighter than the margins given.

In his second pro bout on Irish soil, the California-based Walsh, who entered to Celtic Symphony, had to work hard at times.

“It was a lot harder than I thought,” Walsh said. “No excuses. I’m very critical of myself and I felt I should have been a lot better.

“I wish I could have been better. He’s awkward and he’s tricky but we’ll go again.”

Walsh was dominating the opening round until he was the victim of a rather bizarre knockdown at the end of the verse. Walsh took a knee and a count, conceding a 10-8 round in the process.

However, the fancied Rebel County puncher hit back in style in the second.

A beautifully-timed left hand landed the perfect riposte to the right eye of Denny, who hit the canvas and had Emile Teidt, the referee, counting when he rose. Denny’s right eye appeared shut for a while as Walsh took back what he had lost in the previous round.

Denny, a 35-year-old, had lost to George Liddard for the British and Commonwealth titles while he also has a loss to Hamzah Sheeraz from 2024 on his resume.

Walsh has been largely showcased to American audiences since moving across the Atlantic during the Covid-19 pandemic to chase his dream.

Dana White was among his admirers and the UFC kingpin has backed Walsh’s rise.

The Freddie Roach-trained contender was deducted a point in the eighth for holding. At the same time, the third man in the ring, Emile Teidt, also took a point off Denny – who won the EBU European middleweight title in 2023 – for a clip around the back of the end.

Walsh, sporting a badly cut left eye after a head clash, also revealed afterwards that he possibly broke an orbital bone early in the fight.

He has had the likes of Shane Mosley Jr in his crosshairs – and will certainly be eyeing big stages now.

Aaron McKenna v Etinosa Oliha

Aaron McKenna has become Ireland’s latest world champion.

‘The Silencer’ landed the IBF World Middleweight strap following a dominant win over Oliha in the headline act at the Zuffa Boxing 10 card.

McKenna, trained by his father Fergal, impressed to earn deservedly wide cards of 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112.

Joe Ward v Artjom Kasparian

Joe Ward found something to turn the fight in his favour – and defeat Artjom Kasparian on points.

A sluggish, ragged Ward looked in a spot of trouble in the early rounds, but the Moate southpaw recovered to take victory.

Kasparian was perhaps in front by the midway point, but Ward turned the tide.

Ward connected with a blistering right hand in the seventh and it felt like a key moment to firmly swing things in his favour.

Later in the same round, with Kasparian briefly unawares, Ward landed a big left down the pipe.

The Dutch-born, English-based Kasparian was between the ropes in the eighth, but referee David Irving ruled it a push.

While a good three-punch combination from Ward tested the facial features of Kasparian in the early passage of the bout, Kasparian – who had 12 KOS across his 14 wins – kept coming.

Ward, a three-time European amateur champion, has had little luck or momentum since ditching the vest.

He lost his debut after snapping a knee and it has been a frustrating career ever since. Here, Ward was ending a 22-month hiatus from the ring having not fought since beating Dmytro Fedas at the National Stadium in 2024.

The 32-year-old light-heavy was given the nod on all three cards – 97-93, 97-93, 96-94.

“I knew it was going to be tough,” Ward said. “I’m out of the ring for month.s I knew I’d have to weather the storm and take over in the second half.

“I believe that there are a lot of better fights in me. I need to keep momentum going, get on the big fights, the big shows.”

Sam Hickey v Brad Axe

‘Tricky’ Sam Hickey halted Brad Axe with a vicious seventh round KO.

Hickey dropped Axe at the end of the third, but he beat the count – and was perhaps saved by the bell on that occasion.

Dunee’s Hickey keeps up his unbeaten record, going now to 6-0, 3KOs, after an impressive win.

Hickey pummelled his opponent at the end of the second and on the buzzer at the close of the third Axe visited the 3Arena canvas.

When he went again in the seventh, the towel came in.

Louis Greene v Daniel Buciuc

‘The Medway Mauler’, Louis Greene overcame Daniel Buciuc after six rounds.

Referee Emile Teidt scored the six-rounder 59-55 in Greene’s favour.

Romanian Buciuc edged the opening stanza, but Greene hit back and was in control thereafter.

Greene lost to Lewis Crocker for the WBO European welterweight title back in 2020 and is 19-4 after his latest triumph.

‘Magic Dan’ Buciuc drops to 16-3.

Stephen McKenna v Owen O’Neill

It took Stevie McKenna just 65 seconds to send Owen O’Neill hurtling across the ring – and out of this fight.

‘The Hitman’ earned the 16th stoppage of his pro career with a first round stoppage of the Belfast man

McKenna fell to a defeat against Lee Cutler in December 2025 in Liverpool.

He had his first fight since when stopping Casey James Streeter in Bournemouth earlier this summer – and easily continued his comeback here.

The 29-year-old set up O’Neill and a thundering right paw sent O’Neill spiralling into a neutral corner.

By the time he got to his feet, referee Padraig O’Reachtagain was waving his hands and McKenna was upon the turnbuckle across the ring.

Connor Coyle v Mark Beuke

Connor Coyle came through a sometimes tough test to defeat Mark Beuke after 10 rounds.

The Derry middleweight took a unanimous decision. Coyle took victory on cards of 98-93, 98-92 and 97-93 as ‘The Kid’ moves to 23-0 in the paid ranks.

The Galliagh man entered to a rousing rendition of Maniac 2000 – and they were soon moving to the groove in a rugged contest at the 3 Arena.

The Jim McLaughlin-trained Coyle was showing blood in the opening round, but Coyle soon gained the upper hand, shaking Beuke with a rollicking left hook in the second.

Texan Beuke, who arrived in Ireland on a 10-fight winning streak, showed good flashes, but the judges favoured the busier activity of Coyle.

At times, though, it was a hard-to-score contest with both having moments, but former St Joe’s amateur Coyle was the much more active in the ring.

Coyle upped the ante in the later rounds and, draped in a tricolour as his victory was confirmed, the 36-year-old takes his second win of this year.

Coyle was previously in line for a world title shot, but was given a nine-month suspension following a failed drugs test after his win over Vito Mielnicki in New York in February 2025.

Coyle strongly disputed the finding and commented that he accepted the outcome to avoid a costly fight. He returned to action when stopping Pachino Hill in Florida in January and to got a boisterous welcome here for his first Irish fight since 2017.

In the last minute of the fight, Coyle looked like he might have gone for the kill, but was content to take it to the scorecards.

This was his fourth time through the 10-round distance.

Patrick O’Connor v Juan Manuel Moriel

Unbeaten Irish-American cruiserweight Patrick O’Connor maintains his unblemished pro record.

O’Connor moves to 4-0 with a stoppage of Juan Manuel Moriel in the 3Arena opener.

O’Connor, who has been based in America since he was 11, has represented the USA and as an amateur won 11 national titles.

His record extends with a routine win, O’Connor declared the winner with Moriel not answering the bell for the second round.

“I really enjoyed it,” O’Connor said. “I wanted him to come back for the second round. I was just warming up. I had a lot of fun in there and I can’t wait to get back.”