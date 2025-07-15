”I Made Her More Money Than She Deserves’ – Katie Taylor Reacts to Cameron Trillogy Talk

Katie Taylor has cast doubt over the prospect of a trilogy fight with Chantelle Cameron—questioning her rival’s ability to draw fans or generate the kind of interest needed to make the bout viable.

After putting her rivalry with Amanda Serrano to bed in emphatic fashion in New York’s Madison Square Garden last Friday night, Taylor was asked about the potential of a second triple and a third bout with Cameron, who also registered a win live on Netflix last weekend.

Her response was as dismissive as it was decisive.

“I think Chantelle has to see if she can sell out a 10,000-seat arena first,” Taylor said post-fight. “I don’t think she can sell out any stadium at all. I think I made her more money than she really deserves.”

The Bray boxer’s comments suggest a clear change in tone from the respectful build-up to their two-fight rivalry. The Northampton native shocked the Irish icon in May of 2023, handing her a first professional defeat in Dublin, before the Irish sporting great bounced back six months later with a win in the rematch at the 3Arena.

Dublin, Ireland – November 23: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Final Press Conference ahead of their Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight on saturday night. 23 November 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Chantelle Cameron

The 39-year-old was speaking after she made it 3-0 in her rivalry with Amanda Serrano.

Reflecting on that majority decision win she said: “I thought I showed a very smart performance, a very clever performance. The two fights previously ended up as complete wars and I came out of the ring battered and bruised. Tonight, I used the ring better, my movement and footwork were sharp, and I felt fresh. I’m just happy I was able to execute the game plan that Ross has been telling me to do all along.”

Taylor admitted to letting emotions dictate the approach in their previous clashes but remained disciplined this time, sticking to a strategy that neutralised Serrano’s power and made the Puerto Rican struggle to set her feet.

“I think just my movement was causing her a bit of trouble. My footwork was causing her trouble and she wasn’t able to set her feet. I definitely felt like it was my kind of fight.”