“An Absolute Masterclass” – Hearn Declares Katie Taylor the Greatest of All Time After Serrano Domination

Katie Taylor cemented her status as the greatest of all time in Madison Square Garden on Friday night says Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom supremo was overflowing with praise after the Irish Icon won her much-anticipated rematch with Amanda Serrano to make it 3-0 in the trilogy series.

The Essex fight maker described the performance as ‘an absolute masterclass’ and ‘a stroll in the park,’ while declaring it proved beyond doubt that the Bray boxer is the GWOAT.

“I’m so proud of Katie,” Hearn said backstage in New York. “I just begged her in the changing room, ‘please box’. Use your feet, use your speed, use your skill — and she made it a really comfortable, really straightforward victory. One of the greatest performances of her career.

“After six rounds Serrano just looked deflated. She couldn’t get close. Katie wouldn’t let her set her feet. It was just a masterclass.”

While tipping his hat to Serrano’s heart and pedigree, Hearn was unequivocal in what this win meant for Taylor’s legacy.

“Serrano’s a tremendous champion, but this is the greatest female fighter of all time,” he stated. “Tonight showed that again — if there was any doubt left, there isn’t now. This was greatness in motion.”