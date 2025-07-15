Most Watch Women’s Sport Event – Taylor – Serrano III the Numbers
MVP’s Taylor-Serrano 3 on Netflix is the Most-Watched Professional Women’s Sports Event of 2025
- Katie Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs) and Amanda Serrano’s (47-4-1, 31 KOs) historic rivalry came to a close Friday night, with Taylor scoring a 10-round majority decision (95-95, 97-93×2) victory and retaining her super lightweight title.
- The main event scored an estimated average minute audience (AMA) of nearly 6 million (Live+1) global viewers from opening to closing bell.
- In the US, an estimated AMA of 4.2 million viewers tuned in to the main event (Live+1) according to VideoAmp and Netflix, making it the most-watched professional women’s sports event of 2025.
- The event was #1 on Netflix in the US, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and made the Top 10 in 43 countries.
- A sold-out crowd of 19,721 people were in attendance, generating a $2.63M gate at Madison Square Garden, the highest gate ever for a women’s boxing card and the highest gate for a female sporting event in MSG history.
- MVP’s Taylor vs Serrano 3 broke the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most world championship belts ever contested on a single fight card, male or female, with 17 world titles.
- #TaylorSerrano trended at #2 in the US and at #3 globally on X during the fight. In addition to both headliners, MVP’s Shadasia Green and Alycia Baumgardner also trended following their victories.
- Stars such as Kevin Hart, Charlamagne tha God, Christopher McDonald, Luis Guzmán, Gina Rodriguez, Michelle Buteau, KiKi Layne, Ronny Chieng, Jaimie Alexander, Julia Stiles, Marcello Hernandez, Emily Rudd, Sam Jay, Swin Cash, Eleonora Srugo, Jordan Jensen, Reykon, Holly Holm, JoJo, Fabolous, Natti Natasha, Remy Ma and Fat Joe sat ringside to watch all 10 rounds of action.
- Other results from the night:
- Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) retained her undisputed super featherweight title with a unanimous decision victory (97–93, 98–92×2) over Jennifer Miranda (12-1, 1 KO) after 10 rounds in the co-main event.
- Shadasia Green (16-1, 11 KOs) took a split decision win (93-96, 95-94, 96-93) over Savannah Marshall (13-2, 10 KOs) after going 10 rounds, becoming the unified super middleweight champion and taking home the $250,000 bonus for Performance of the Night.
- Ellie Scotney (11-0) defeated Yamileth Mercado (24-4, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision (100-90, 98-92×2) after 10 rounds to win the WBC super-bantamweight world title and retain her Ring, IBF and WBO titles.
- Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) defeated Shurretta Metcalf (14-5-1, 2 KOs) by TKO during the ninth round of their 10-round bout to become the undisputed bantamweight world champion. Johnson is the first female undisputed champion in Australian history in the four belt era.
- Chantelle Cameron (21-1, 8 KOs) retained her WBC interim super lightweight title with a dominant unanimous decision win (98-92, 99-91×2) over Jessica Camara (14-5-1, 3 KOs) after 10 rounds.
- Ramla Ali (10-2, 2 KOs) took a unanimous decision win over Lila Furtado (11-3, 2 KOs) in an 8-round super bantamweight bout (78-74, 77-75×2).
- Tamm Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) remains undefeated after a dominant TKO win over Mary Casamassa (6-1, 1 KO) in the fifth round of their 8-round middleweight bout, under men’s rules with 3 minute rounds.
- The event is setting a new financial standard for female fighters with Taylor and Serrano receiving record-breaking purses, continuing to raise the benchmark as the highest-paid female fighters of all time.
- MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian said: “MVP’s Taylor vs. Serrano 3 wasn’t just a fight, it was the start of a movement for boxing and redefined what’s possible for women’s sports on a global stage. Nearly six million people tuned in to witness history, with 4.2 million viewers in the US which was more than this year’s Stanley Cup Final, the WNBA Final and the French Open Finals for both the women and men matches. At MVP, we’ve made it our mission to make women’s boxing a global force, and this is proof that the demand is there for premium content and only growing. The most viewed all Women’s boxing or MMA event in history. We’re proud to have built the largest platform in the world for female fighters, and we’re just getting started. Thank you to Netflix and Madison Square Garden for sharing our commitment to elevate women’s sports and for helping us deliver this moment to the world.”
- On Friday night, retired professional boxer Laila Ali said: “It’s amazing to be here at the Garden this evening with women having the opportunity to fight on this level in front of a global audience, on Netflix. I fought here when I was 28, in 2006, and I was on the undercard of a major event on HBO, and they wouldn’t show my fight. Muhammad Ali’s daughter, who is well known all around the world, but they would not show my fight because I was a woman. They said, ‘We don’t show women boxing, it’s not competitive enough.’ So it’s a very different time. I’m happy to have been one of the many women who have led to this moment.”
- Joe Hand Promotions, the leader in commercial distribution, sold MVP’s Taylor- Serrano 3, to commercial locations from coast to coast, making it the first ever all women’s boxing event, successfully distributed by Joe Hand Promotions
- Netflix is committed to elevating women’s sports and athletes. MVP’sTaylor-Serrano 3 and the all-female card is the latest example of this, partnering with MVP, the largest promoter of women’s boxing, with 25 signed female boxers.
- Netflix secured the live rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup for 2027 and 2031, marking the first time the tournament will appear on a streaming service.
- Recently Netflix highlighted medal winning Olympic athletes Simone Biles and Sha’Carri Richardson in Simone Biles Rising, and Sprint. Other female sports storytelling on Netflix include Caitlyn Clark’s interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, UNTOLD: Hope Solo, F1: The Academy, America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team.
- The Taylor-Serrano 3 live event was produced by Most Valuable Promotions and EverWonder.
Total viewership AMA estimates are derived from VideoAmp data in the US (for Live+SD) and first party data in global markets and US (+1).