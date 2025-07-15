‘Money is Going to Your Head’ – Chantelle Cameron Bites Back at Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron has hit back at Katie Taylor as rubber match talk re-emerges.

Not long after the Irish Icon made it 3-0 in her trilogy with Amanda Serrano in New York last Friday, questions about another threepeat were being posed by journalists.

The two-weight undisputed world champion didn’t seem overly enthused and questioned her rival’s pulling power as well as suggesting she made her ‘more money than she deserves’.

The 34-year-old Brit looked to counter and fired back with verbal jabs of her own. Speaking online, the Northampton native says the Wicklow wonder is looking for ‘excuses’ not to fight.

“Katie Taylor be disrespectful all you want. But you shouted me out for your homecoming and I gave you your first loss with zero controversy.

“Dragging me back and having to headbutt and hug the life out of me to win the rematch. Now full of any excuses not to fight.”

Dubln, Ireland – May 16: Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron Face off for the 1st Time at the 3 Arena, Dublin ahead of their upcoming Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight on Saturday Night in the arena.. 16 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“Don’t forget who called who out…but now I’m ‘not worthy’ enough and done me a favour.”

Ramping things up further the English boxer accused the Olympic gold medal winner of letting the ‘mask slip’ and allowing money to change her.

“Stay humble, Katie, the Most Valuable Promotions money is going to your head.

“Don’t forget who called who out, and you wanted me for your homecoming-I accepted. So you done me no favour, I ruined your party.

“Stay humble, this money is going to your head.”

Cameron shocked the Irish icon in May of 2023, handing her a first professional defeat in Dublin, before Taylor bounced back six months later with a narrow win in the rematch. It remains to be seen if their is an appetite for a third fight.