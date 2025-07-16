Daniel Fakadokye: I’d Welcome Irish Title Fight with Thomas Carty

Ambitious Daniel Fakadokye says he’d be down to throw down with Thomas Carty for the Irish title.

The Dubliner has ditched the vest and turned over with Jason Quigley and Sheer Sports.

The Unit3 big man enters the pro ranks promising knockouts and says he isn’t here just to make up the numbers.

Indeed, he is title keen and wants to be crowned champion of Ireland – and to become the first Irish champion since Tyson Fury he says he’d be willing to share the ring with Ireland’s leading heavyweight light, Carty.

“I’m in this game to make a statement,” Fakadokye told Irish-boxing.com. “I’m here to mark my stamp on this pro game. And the only other person at the moment in Ireland is Thomas Carty,” he says with reference to the Irish title.

“When he comes back and he and he gets in shape and stuff like that, it’s something that I’d be down to do If he was down to do it, definitely. I’d take a fight with him.”

Carty, who currently recovering from injury, has been the leading light in Irish heavyweight boxing and a big man with big potential.

The southpaw is a lot further down the road than his former sparring partner – and once he returns will be looking further down that road rather than over his shoulder.

However, the big punching Celtic Warrior Gym boxer has always been open about his Irish title desire.

The BUI Celtic title champion will also be aware of the new man on the scene as they have sparred previously.

“I was one of Thomas’s main sparring partners when he was getting ready for his first fight on the Katie Taylor undercard,” Fakadokye comments. “Back then, I’d only had a couple of fights and was still learning, but I was already doing six rounds with him, even went to eight once. I had to pace myself, but I did it.”