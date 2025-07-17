National U19 Championship Final Pairings

23 champions will be crowned at the home of Irish Boxing this Friday evening, with the culimation of the 2025 National U19 Championships.

Boxing in this competition, in which 130 boxers from 45 clubs have taken part, began on July 4th.

44kg Lauren Long (Tipperary Town) W/O

46kg Emily Midwinter (Rosslare) W/O

46kg Jake Redmond (Blessington) V Dillon Donnelly (St Pauls A)

48kg Keely Stevens (Charlestown) V Chloe Cox (Setanta)

48kg Aleksesj Iazic (St Nicholas) V Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk)

50kg Kurt Kinsella (Monkstown D) V Caoimhin Connelly (Twin Towns)

51kg Isabel Nolan (Santry) V Kayleigh Byrne (Gorey)

54kg Tegan Farrelly (Dunboyne) V Jessica Gallagher (Mulhuddart)

55kg Michael Reilly (St Pauls Wat) V Edward E Corcoran (Mullingar Elite)

57kg Grace Conway (Tredagh) V Alexis O’Brien (Nutgrove)

60kg Kerry Brown (Convoy) V Kelsey Langan (Ballina)

60kg Sean McCusker (Dealgan) V Christopher Cranny (Nutgrove)

65kg Sarah Murphy (St Brigids Kildare) V Siofra Lawless (Four Kings)

65kg John Donoghue (Olympic L) V Charlie Mulligan (Cookstown)

70kg Katelyn Butler (St Colmans) V Chloe Poleon (Dunboyne)

70kg David Nevin (Mullingar Elite) V Patrick Kelly (St Abbans/Kilmyshall)

75kg Caoilfhionn Grant Moloney (Togher)V Nessa Tabachuk (Celtic Eagles)

75kg Jason Whelan (Dublin Docklands) V Reuben Aigbologa (Mayfield)

80kg Molly Mae Higgins (Rathnew) W/O

80kg Ricky Kiely (Midleton) V Stephen Murphy (Celtic Eagles)

85kg Kieran Reilly (St Saviours OBA) V Chulainn McDonnell (Whitechurch)

90kg Shay O’Dowd (Swords) V Christopher Stokes (Crumlin)

90+kg Solomon Udeze (Portlaoise) V Jude Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)